New on Netflix Canada: December 2023

Another list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada, already? Yes folks, a new month is around the corner and below is the list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2023.

Tomorrow, November 22, the Netflix Holiday Collection will launch, a curated list of shows for the festive season.

Below are Netflix Games available now or coming soon:

  • CoComelon: Play with JJ
  • Death’s Door (coming soon)
  • Farming Simulator 23
  • Football Manager 2024 Mobile
  • Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada in December below:

December 1

  • May December — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Bad Boys II
  • Chronicle
  • Confess, Fletch
  • The Craft
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • It’s Complicated
  • Julie & Julia
  • Office Christmas Party
  • Pride & Prejudice
  • Shrek
  • Transplant: Seasons 1-3

December 3

  • Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 4

  • Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 5

  • The F Word
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  • Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 12

December 6

  • Blood Coast (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Christmas as Usual (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

December 7

  • Analog Squad (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Archies (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Hilda: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • High Tides (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • My Life With the Walter Boys — NETFLIX SERIES
  • NAGA (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
  • World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 8, 2023

  • Blood Vessel (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Leave the World Behind — NETFLIX FILM
  • Women on the Edge (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

December 11

  • 21 Jump Street

December 12

  • Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Talk to Me
  • Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 13

  • 1670 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Holiday in the Vineyards
  • The Influencer (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 14

  • As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 15

  • Archer: Season 14
  • ​Carol & The End of The World — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Familia (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Get Santa
  • PAW Patrol: Season 10
  • Yoh’ Christmas (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 19

  • Children Ruin Everything: Seasons 1-2
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-2
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 20

  • Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Inception
  • Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Maestro — NETFLIX FILM
  • Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

December 21

  • Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
  • Like Flowers in Sand (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM

December 22

  • Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sing 2

December 23

  • Pretty Woman

December 24

  • A Vampire in the Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Manny (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 25

  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 26

  • Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

December 27

  • Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 28

  • Pokémon Concierge (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

  • Berlin (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 31

  • Blanche: Season 1
  • Blippi Wonders: Season 3
  • The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Last Call

Leaving December 17

  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4

Leaving December 27

  • Da Kath & Kim Code
  • Kath & Kimderella
  • Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
  • Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
  • Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving December 31

  • 13 Going on 30
  • Bridesmaids
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • The Royals: Seasons 1-4
  • Titanic
  • World War Z
