New on Netflix Canada: December 2023
Another list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada, already? Yes folks, a new month is around the corner and below is the list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2023.
Tomorrow, November 22, the Netflix Holiday Collection will launch, a curated list of shows for the festive season.
Below are Netflix Games available now or coming soon:
- CoComelon: Play with JJ
- Death’s Door (coming soon)
- Farming Simulator 23
- Football Manager 2024 Mobile
- Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold
Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada in December below:
December 1
- May December — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Bad Boys II
- Chronicle
- Confess, Fletch
- The Craft
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- It’s Complicated
- Julie & Julia
- Office Christmas Party
- Pride & Prejudice
- Shrek
- Transplant: Seasons 1-3
December 3
- Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 4
- Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 5
- The F Word
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 12
December 6
- Blood Coast (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Christmas as Usual (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
December 7
- Analog Squad (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Archies (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- Hilda: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
- High Tides (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Life With the Walter Boys — NETFLIX SERIES
- NAGA (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
- World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 8, 2023
- Blood Vessel (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
- Leave the World Behind — NETFLIX FILM
- Women on the Edge (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
December 11
- 21 Jump Street
December 12
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Talk to Me
- Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 13
- 1670 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Holiday in the Vineyards
- The Influencer (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 14
- As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 15
- Archer: Season 14
- Carol & The End of The World — NETFLIX SERIES
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Familia (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
- Get Santa
- PAW Patrol: Season 10
- Yoh’ Christmas (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 19
- Children Ruin Everything: Seasons 1-2
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-2
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 20
- Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Inception
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maestro — NETFLIX FILM
- Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
December 21
- Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
- Like Flowers in Sand (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM
December 22
- Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM
- Sing 2
December 23
- Pretty Woman
December 24
- A Vampire in the Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Manny (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 25
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 26
- Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
December 27
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 28
- Pokémon Concierge (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 29
- Berlin (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
December 31
- Blanche: Season 1
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
Last Call
Leaving December 17
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
Leaving December 27
- Da Kath & Kim Code
- Kath & Kimderella
- Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
- Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
- Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving December 31
- 13 Going on 30
- Bridesmaids
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- The Royals: Seasons 1-4
- Titanic
- World War Z