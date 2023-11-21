New on Netflix Canada: December 2023

Another list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada, already? Yes folks, a new month is around the corner and below is the list of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2023.

Tomorrow, November 22, the Netflix Holiday Collection will launch, a curated list of shows for the festive season.

Below are Netflix Games available now or coming soon:

CoComelon: Play with JJ

Death’s Door (coming soon)

Farming Simulator 23

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix Canada in December below:

December 1

May December — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Boys II

Chronicle

Confess, Fletch

The Craft

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It’s Complicated

Julie & Julia

Office Christmas Party

Pride & Prejudice

Shrek

Transplant: Seasons 1-3

December 3

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 5

The F Word

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — NETFLIX COMEDY

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 12

December 6

Blood Coast (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas as Usual (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

December 7

Analog Squad (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Archies (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys — NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 8, 2023

Blood Vessel (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

Leave the World Behind — NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

December 11

21 Jump Street

December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Talk to Me

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 13

1670 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Devil’s Advocate

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 15

Archer: Season 14

​Carol & The End of The World — NETFLIX SERIES

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Get Santa

PAW Patrol: Season 10

Yoh’ Christmas (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 19

Children Ruin Everything: Seasons 1-2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-2

Trevor Noah: Where Was I — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Inception

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro — NETFLIX FILM

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire — NETFLIX FILM

Sing 2

December 23

Pretty Woman

December 24

A Vampire in the Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

The Manny (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 28

Pokémon Concierge (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

Berlin (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

December 31

Blanche: Season 1

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Last Call

Leaving December 17

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Leaving December 27

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving December 31