New on Netflix Canada: November 2023

We’re super duper close to November and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.

For Netflix Games, coming soon are titles Dead Cells: Netflix Edition and Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies on Netflix Canada for November 2023 below:

November 1

Hurricane Season (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) — NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

The Addams Family

Chained

Dear Evan Hansen

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Old

The Perfect Storm

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See — NETFLIX SERIES

Cigarette Girl (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Onimusha (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Unicorn Academy (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI — NETFLIX ANIME

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ferry: The Series (BE) — NETFLIX SERIES

NYAD — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sly — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vacaciones de verano (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

November 7

Chasing Liberty

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Great Wall

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Claus Family 3 (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Escaping Twin Flames — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Robbie Williams (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 9

Akuma Kun (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 10

At the Moment (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 14

Criminal Code (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

Dubai Bling: Season 2 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

How to Become a Mob Boss — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive — NETFLIX FILM

Suburræterna (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

November 15

Don’t Breathe

Feedback (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Matt Rife: Natural Selection — NETFLIX COMEDY

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

National Security

Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5

Smile

November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! — NETFLIX FILM

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In Love and Deep Water (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

November 17

All-Time High (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Believer 2 (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

CoComelon Lane — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Dads — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Rustin — NETFLIX FILM

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — NETFLIX ANIME

Stamped from the Beginning — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Leo — NETFLIX FAMILY

What a Girl Wants

November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Squid Game: The Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES

November 23

My Daemon (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

DOI BOY (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

My Demon (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Wedding Games (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 28

Comedy Royale (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Onmyoji (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Verified Stand-Up — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 29

American Symphony — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Silencing

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Switch — NETFLIX FILM

Hard Days (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

No Country for Old Men

Obliterated — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving November 5

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Leaving November 12

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

Leaving November 13

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving November 19

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Leaving November 30