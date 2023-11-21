Sonos Headphones and More Coming, Says Roadmap Leak

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence previously teased major new product launches in 2024, and now new report from Bloomberg claims to have the details on the company’s upcoming product roadmap.

As early as April 2024, Sonos plans to release over-ear headphones (codenamed ‘Duke’) priced at around $400 to $500 USD, to compete with the likes of Apple’s AirPods Max, say sources. These will be available in black or white and will sync with Sonos equipment and have voice controls. Earbuds similar to AirPods are said to also be in the works.

Also in the pipeline is a Sonos set-top box to compete with Apple and Roku, said to be priced from $150 to $200 USD, and internally known as “Pinewood”. This entertainment device would be able to stream video and also integrate with other Sonos products. The company is said to be in talks with streaming services such as Netflix to bring their apps to the device. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are said to be supported by this unit.

The report also details new home theatre equipment coming, including a subwoofer update known internally as ‘Lotus’ that will sync with its set top box, while also include Wi-Fi 6. Sonos also plans a new high-end subwoofer as well.

2024 will also see a second-generation Roam planned (known as ‘Sidecar’) with redesigned touch controls, matching that from the new Move 2 speaker.

Also coming is a more expensive version of the Era 100 speaker (known internally as ‘Raven’) that will have ethernet support, targeting businesses instead of residential homes.

A soundbar known as ‘Lasso’ is also said to be coming next year with improved audio and bass compared to the current Arc. Sonos is said to be eyeing a price tag of roughly $1,200 USD, a $300 price premium over the existing Arc. This new soundbar will apparently be utilizing tech from the 2022 Sonos acquisition of Netherlands-based Mayht Holding BV.

The report goes on to also detail an upcoming high-end amplifier codenamed ‘premier’, targeting the professional home theatre market, with pricing said to be at between $3,000 and $4,000 USD for each unit, with a debut in the latter half of 2024, a follow up to new 8-inch ceiling speakers that are also said to hit the market.

