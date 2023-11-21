Watch Apple’s 2023 Holiday Short Film is Out and It’s Uninspiring

Apple has unveiled its annual holiday film titled “Fuzzy Feelings,” featuring George Harrison’s “Isn’t it a Pity.”

“Creativity has the power to change the way we see each other, and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference,” says Apple. “You make the holidays. Stop-motion was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air,” explains Apple.

The stop motion video shows a woman at work that appears to have a crazy lonely boss, but the story takes a turn for the better. Apple used to create some tearjerker holiday films such as ‘Misunderstood’ that was filmed in Edmonton and also won an Emmy Award. But those days are gone it seems.

Check it out below at just under 4-minutes long:

Apple also shared a behind-the-scenes look as well—check it out below: