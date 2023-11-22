Ex-OpenAI President Announces Latest ChatGPT Feature

Former OpenAI President Greg Brockman, currently unaffiliated with OpenAI, continues sharing updates about OpenAI products, such as ChatGPT’s newly available voice narration feature (via TechCrunch).

ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience: https://t.co/DgzqLlDNYF — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 21, 2023

Though not employed at OpenAI, Brockman is highlighting ChatGPT’s voice narration, now accessible to all users on iOS and Android.

Amidst OpenAI’s internal turmoil and leadership changes, Brockman’s involvement remains ambiguous.

Irrespective of OpenAI’s challenges, ChatGPT’s voice feature remains a highlight. Initially for premium subscribers, this AI-driven chatbot now offers human-like voice narration to all users.

Utilizing a text-to-speech model, OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to craft five distinct voices.

These voices are powered by the open-source Whisper speech recognition system, transcribing spoken words into text.

For users eager to access this feature, they can easily activate it in the ChatGPT Android or iOS app.

Simply navigate to the settings and tap the “headphones” icon.

OpenAI’s strides in integrating human-like voices into ChatGPT underscore the advancements in AI-driven conversational tools.

Despite internal uncertainties, these innovations reflect OpenAI’s commitment to enhancing user experiences.