iPad 9 and iPad 10 Black Friday Deals are Finally Here

Apple’s iPad 9 and iPad 10 are on sale for Black Friday, offering discounts on the tablets from fall 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The iPad 9 is available from $359 from Walmart (and Amazon for $369) starting today at 6pm PT/9pm ET, which is the same deal price as last year during Black Friday. Given this tablet is now at two years old, the price should be cheaper, but it’s just Apple being Apple again.

The iPad 10 with its new design and A14 Bionic chip is starting from $549 on Amazon.ca, a $50 discount. Right now with Apple’s Black Friday sale, you can get a $70 gift card with the iPad 10.

The 2022 iPad 10 significantly upgrades from the 2021 iPad 9, featuring a thinner 7mm body, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and an enhanced A14 Bionic chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, compared to the iPad 9’s 7.5mm thickness, 10.5-inch Retina display, and A13 Bionic chip with an 8-core Neural Engine.

The iPad 10 has superior photography capabilities with a 12MP Wide rear camera supporting 4K video, a substantial improvement over the iPad 9’s 8MP camera with 1080p video. It also offers improved connectivity options including USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G support, surpassing the iPad 9’s Lightning port, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE.

Additionally, the iPad 10 is available in more colour options and supports the Magic Keyboard Folio, while starting at a higher price point of $599 compared to the iPad 9’s $449 in Canada.