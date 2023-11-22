Best Staples Black Friday Deals in Canada Announced

Staples Canada has announced their Black Friday deals for 2023, with deals set to launch on Thursday, November 23 at 3pm PT/6pm ET online, while in-store on November 24, 2023.

“We know Canadians are hunting for the best deals ahead of this year’s holiday rush,” said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada, in an emailed statement. “Our goal this year – and as part of our mission to support Canadians – is to offer the best value in store and online, in addition to offering inspiring picks on this year’s top holiday gifts.

As you can see, we’re seeing the usual sale on Apple products such as the iPad, Mac and AirPods Pro. Check out some of the top curated deals below…

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Tech and Gaming Products

Top Black Friday Deals on Staples Kids Learn and Play, Travel, Hybrid Work and Small Business Products