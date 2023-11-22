Best Staples Black Friday Deals in Canada Announced
Staples Canada has announced their Black Friday deals for 2023, with deals set to launch on Thursday, November 23 at 3pm PT/6pm ET online, while in-store on November 24, 2023.
“We know Canadians are hunting for the best deals ahead of this year’s holiday rush,” said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada, in an emailed statement. “Our goal this year – and as part of our mission to support Canadians – is to offer the best value in store and online, in addition to offering inspiring picks on this year’s top holiday gifts.
As you can see, we’re seeing the usual sale on Apple products such as the iPad, Mac and AirPods Pro. Check out some of the top curated deals below…
Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Tech and Gaming Products
- Apple iPad (9th generation) – Save $80
- Epson EcoTank ET-2400 All-in-One Printer – Save $100
- HP 15.6″ Laptop – Save $200 (perfect for post-secondary learning)
- ASUS 15.6″ Laptop – Save $320 (perfect for power users)
- Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad 1i Cloudbook – Save $120 (perfect for elementary school learning)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ with M1 Chip – Save $200
- Apple MacBook Air 15.3″ with M2 Chip – Save $250
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C MagSafe Case – Save $60
- Samsung Tab S6 Lite – 64GB – Save $250 (perfect for creatives)
- MSI Optix 27″ VA FHD Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor – Save $80
Top Black Friday Deals on Staples Kids Learn and Play, Travel, Hybrid Work and Small Business Products
- Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit – Save 40%
- Crayola Ultimate Light Board – Save $10
- OtterBox Protective Cases – Save 30%
- Bond Street Skyline Luggage – Save up to 50% on select picks
- Keurig Single Serve K-Iced Coffee Maker – 50% off
- Square Terminal Credit Card and Debit Machine – Save 20%
- Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair – Save $80
- Brother Ink Combo Packs – Save $15 on select items