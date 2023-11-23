AirTag Black Friday Deals are Here for Single and 4-Packs

IIC Deals
15 seconds ago

If you’re scared of losing your luggage when travelling, it’s essential to leverage Apple’s AirTag trackers. If you don’t have one yet to keep track of everything in your life (including your pets and kids), now is the time to jump on AirTag Black Friday sales.

We were just notified the single pack AirTag has dropped in price, joining the 4-pack on Amazon.ca.

Check out the prices below:

Apple’s AirTags leverage millions of iPhones to let you know its location. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag, supported by iPhone 11 and later (except iPhone SE 2 and 3), leveraging the latter’s camera, gyroscope and accelerometer. You’ll never lose your Apple TV remote, keys or wallet ever again (losing your mind is another story).

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Best iPad Air Cyber Monday Deal Saves You $150 Off

Apple’s latest iPad Air (5th gen from 2022) starts from $799 and right now a Black Friday promo gives you a $105 gift card. But if you don’t want to pay full price upfront and get a gift card for later, check out the following Cyber Monday deal that will save you $152 off the...
IIC Deals
34 mins ago

Telus Black Friday: Buy a Phone, Give to Youth in Need

This Black Friday weekend, Telus has an offer aimed at supporting Canadian youth leaving foster care. The company's "Buy One, Give One" offer, set to run from November 24-27th, promises that for every new customer purchasing a phone – whether online, through a call-in, or at select stores – Telus will donate a free phone...
John Quintet
4 hours ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 22

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 22, 2023 (yes, they're a day late). Bell Noticeable price changes:...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago