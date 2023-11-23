AirTag Black Friday Deals are Here for Single and 4-Packs

If you’re scared of losing your luggage when travelling, it’s essential to leverage Apple’s AirTag trackers. If you don’t have one yet to keep track of everything in your life (including your pets and kids), now is the time to jump on AirTag Black Friday sales.

We were just notified the single pack AirTag has dropped in price, joining the 4-pack on Amazon.ca.

Check out the prices below:

Apple’s AirTags leverage millions of iPhones to let you know its location. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag, supported by iPhone 11 and later (except iPhone SE 2 and 3), leveraging the latter’s camera, gyroscope and accelerometer. You’ll never lose your Apple TV remote, keys or wallet ever again (losing your mind is another story).