Apple Supplier Foxconn Ranks Poorly in Carbon Efforts, Reveals Greenpeace

Amidst an imminent climate summit, a recent Greenpeace report highlights a concerning surge in carbon emissions from a crucial iPhone supplier (via CNET).

Foxconn, Apple’s biggest supply partner, received a discouraging D-plus grade for its efforts in reducing carbon emissions in 2022.

This places it second from the bottom among the ranked final assembly companies, as per the Tuesday-published Greenpeace report.

In comparison, Luxshare Precision, another Apple supplier, secured the highest grade (C-plus) among the final assembly companies, while Taiwan’s Pegatron outpaced Foxconn but trailed Luxshare.

Meanwhile, China’s Goertek fared the worst with a failing grade of F.

The Greenpeace study evaluated major companies in the supply chains of leading consumer electronics brands. These companies provide components and services to tech giants like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft.

This report surfaces days before the COP28 climate summit, where President Ahmed Al-Jaber urges governments to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Meeting this goal is crucial to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Greenpeace emphasizes the necessity of high-impact sourcing methods, like power purchase agreements and investments in renewable energy, to reach this objective.

Foxconn’s low grade stemmed from its significant emissions and electricity usage in the final assembly category. Their emissions in 2022 surpassed Iceland’s annual emissions.

Despite Apple’s status as an environmentally conscious company, Foxconn’s minimal progress in emissions reduction was evident compared to Luxshare Precision.

Greenpeace emphasized that while Apple has made commitments to clean energy in its supply chain, none of its suppliers have achieved 100% renewable energy across their operations.