Best iPad Air Cyber Monday Deal Saves You $150 Off

Apple’s latest iPad Air (5th gen from 2022) starts from $799 and right now a Black Friday promo gives you a $105 gift card.

But if you don’t want to pay full price upfront and get a gift card for later, check out the following Cyber Monday deal that will save you $152 off the retail price, or 19% off.

Costco’s latest coupon booklet shows that starting on Cyber Monday, November 27, 2023, a sale will slash the iPad Air down to $647.99 at warehouses. Costco’s regular price is $767.99 but it will cut it down by a $120 discount. The sale will also be online but at a higher price due to delivery, notes RFD.

So far, we have yet to see the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi on sale at this price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You can always purchase the iPad Air 5 first at Costco in-store, then go back within 30 days for a price adjustment. This will ensure you can find the colour you desire.

Right now, Amazon.ca has the iPad 9 and iPad 10 on sale from $359.