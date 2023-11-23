Best iPad Air Cyber Monday Deal Saves You $150 Off

IIC Deals
4 seconds ago

Apple’s latest iPad Air (5th gen from 2022) starts from $799 and right now a Black Friday promo gives you a $105 gift card.

But if you don’t want to pay full price upfront and get a gift card for later, check out the following Cyber Monday deal that will save you $152 off the retail price, or 19% off.

Costco’s latest coupon booklet shows that starting on Cyber Monday, November 27, 2023, a sale will slash the iPad Air down to $647.99 at warehouses. Costco’s regular price is $767.99 but it will cut it down by a $120 discount. The sale will also be online but at a higher price due to delivery, notes RFD.

So far, we have yet to see the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi on sale at this price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You can always purchase the iPad Air 5 first at Costco in-store, then go back within 30 days for a price adjustment. This will ensure you can find the colour you desire.

Right now, Amazon.ca has the iPad 9 and iPad 10 on sale from $359.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Telus Black Friday: Buy a Phone, Give to Youth in Need

This Black Friday weekend, Telus has an offer aimed at supporting Canadian youth leaving foster care. The company's "Buy One, Give One" offer, set to run from November 24-27th, promises that for every new customer purchasing a phone – whether online, through a call-in, or at select stores – Telus will donate a free phone...
John Quintet
3 hours ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 22

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 22, 2023 (yes, they're a day late). Bell Noticeable price changes:...
IIC Deals
4 hours ago

Best Staples Black Friday Deals in Canada Announced

Staples Canada has announced their Black Friday deals for 2023, with deals set to launch on Thursday, November 23 at 3pm PT/6pm ET online, while in-store on November 24, 2023. “We know Canadians are hunting for the best deals ahead of this year’s holiday rush,” said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada,...
IIC Deals
17 hours ago