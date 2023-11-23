Canada’s Indigenous Areas See Higher Mobile Experience with 5G: Study

Opensignal’s recent analysis reveals a notable enhancement in mobile network performance within Canada’s Indigenous Areas, primarily attributed to 5G networks.

The study highlights that users in these areas are experiencing more consistent access to 5G signals, surpassing the national average. This increased connectivity is leading to faster mobile speeds, enhanced video streaming quality, and improved multiplayer gaming experiences.

Opensignal says Indigenous Areas have a 2.9 percentage point higher 5G Availability compared to the national average. Although these areas generally record lower mobile download and upload speeds, the introduction of 5G has significantly narrowed this speed gap by nearly 50%.

However, the analysis also points out a disparity in Consistent Quality, with Indigenous Areas showing a 7.6 percentage point lower score than the national average. Despite this, the overall uplift in user experience across all metrics in Indigenous Areas, as a result of 5G, is greater compared to the national average.

“While there remains a gap in network performance compared to the national standard, it’s clear that these unified efforts are effectively driving improvements, progressively enhancing the connectivity landscape for Indigenous communities,” said Opensignal, referring to efforts from telecoms and the federal government to bridge the digital divide.