iPhone Photo Academy Black Friday Sale: 84% Off, 1-Day Only

Do you want to take better pictures with your iPhone? The only way is to learn and practice but if you’re not doing it properly, you’re leaving your full potential behind.

That’s why iPhone Photography School has launched its Black Friday sale for numerous courses, including iPhone Photo Academy, slashing the price for one day at 84% off at $39 CAD.

iPhone Photo Academy is a program designed to help users master their iPhone cameras quickly. This step-by-step blueprint promises to reveal all the hidden features of the iPhone camera and teach users how to consistently capture exceptional images.

Beyond just taking great photos, the course also focuses on how to share these images on social media, aiming to attract likes, followers, and admiration from friends and family. The program underscores the importance of capturing and preserving life’s precious moments, like birthdays, weddings, and family trips, using just the iPhone camera.

A unique aspect of the course is its emphasis on teaching users to ‘see’ the world anew. The curriculum covers fundamental aspects of photography such as light, shadows, composition, and patterns, which are often overlooked. The goal is to help users think like professional photographers and identify photo opportunities in everyday scenarios.

Moreover, the academy stresses the importance of emotional connection and storytelling in photography. It guides users on how to evolve from taking simple photographs to creating meaningful art that resonates emotionally with viewers.

The iPhone Photo Academy’s course is designed to be user-friendly, offering 67 videos totaling 621 minutes, complete with lifetime access. It’s structured to be accessible to users of all skill levels and allows learning at one’s own pace from anywhere in the world.

The Black Friday sale offers 84% off at $39 CAD, the lowest price to date (regular price $245 CAD). This includes a 30-day money-back guarantee with no questions asked, so you have nothing to lose.

Also on sale is iPhone Video Academy at 84% off at $39 CAD as well. This course includes 35 step-by-step videos with 330 minutes of footage, explaining how you can take your video skills to the next level when it comes to social media and more.