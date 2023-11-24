Apple Canada’s Black Friday Deals for 2023 Now Live

1 hour ago

Apple Canada’s four-day shopping event for Black Friday and Cyber Monday has gone live. The event again gives Apple gift cards on select purchases, up to $280 is available. You can get gift cards for buying a new Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more.

Check out the gift card bonuses you can get back below based on item purchased:

Click here to visit Apple.ca and start shopping for the holidays now.

