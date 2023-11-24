Dbrand Sues Casetify Over Teardown Design Plagiarism

Canadian device skin company Dbrand has initiated a legal dispute against competitor Casetify for allegedly copying its renowned Teardown designs, The Verge is reporting.

The lawsuit follows Casetify’s launch of phone cases strikingly similar to Dbrand’s unique Teardown skins and cases, drawing attention to the copied designs.

Initially introduced in 2019, Dbrand’s Teardown products mimic the internal components of various devices, providing a transparent illusion without actual disassembly.

The meticulous process involves dismantling devices, scanning their internals with specialized equipment, and editing the images for accurate fitting onto phone cases or skins. Casetify seemingly replicated these designs for its “Inside Parts” phone cases.

However, discrepancies emerged as users noticed inconsistencies in the representation of internal components across different device models.

In response to Dbrand’s accusations, Casetify discontinued the controversial product lineup from its website within 24 hours of the lawsuit becoming public.

Despite this action, Dbrand contends that Casetify deliberately imitated their designs, albeit with slight modifications in an attempt to mask the infringement. Taking legal action in Canadian courts, Dbrand is pursuing significant damages from Casetify, citing copyright violations for each design registered before Casetify’s product launch.

Casetify, acknowledging the allegation, promptly removed the disputed designs from all platforms and is investigating a reported website disruption.

Check out the full video from JerryRigEverything below showing evidence of what they believe is Casetify clearly copying designs for profit: