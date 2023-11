More Black Friday plans are emerging and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has debuted a new $29/20GB 4G plan.

According to Freedom Mobile, this $29/20GB plan is for bring your own phone customers after Digital Discount and includes a $5/month credit for 24 months.

Here are Freedom Mobile’s 4G speed plans right now:

$24/4GB

$29/6GB

$29/20GB

$19/500MB

All of these 4G plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging.

We’re also hearing Telus and Koodo are offering customers a $20/30GB plan and Virgin is offering a $30/30GB plan. We’ll have more shortly, stay tuned.

