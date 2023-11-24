New on Paramount+ Canada: December 2023

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new lists of shows and movies coming to the streaming service for December 2023.
As for December 2023 highlights? On December 2, the original movie “Thriller 40” will premiere. Then, on December 5, two exclusive series debut: “Geddy Lee asks: Are bass players human too?” and “The Daily Show” will also be arriving. December 15 brings the release of “Beau is afraid” and the Paramount+ original movie “Finestkind.” Finally, on December 30, “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” returns for its first two seasons. This month also brings a bunch of holiday titles as well.
Friday, December 1
BINGED TO DEATH (MOVIE)
HEIST 88 (MOVIE)
MAD HEIDI (MOVIE)
SWALLOWED (MOVIE)
Saturday, December 2
THRILLER 40 (DOCUMENTARY) – Paramount+ Original Documentary
Tuesday, December 5
GEDDY LEE ASKS: ARE BASS PLAYERS HUMAN TOO? (SERIES) – Paramount+ Exclusive Series
THE DAILY SHOW (SERIES) – Paramount+ Exclusive Series
AMY SCHUMER: MOSTLY SEX STUFF (SPECIAL)
DANIEL TOSH: HAPPY THOUGHTS (SPECIAL)
DAVID SPACE: MY FAKE PROBLEMS (SPECIAL)
EX ON THE BEACH US, Seasons 1-6 (SERIES)
JO KOY: LIGHTS OUT (SPECIAL)
JOHN MULANEY: NEW IN TOWN (SPECIAL)
NIKKI GLASER: PERFECT (SPECIAL)
PAW PATROL, Seasons 3, 9, and 10 (SERIES)
PETE DAVIDSON: SMD (SPECIAL)
PETE HOLMES: NICE TRY, THE DEVIL (SPECIAL)
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, New Episode Block (SERIES)
Thursday, December 7
LOS ENVIADOS (THE ENVOYS), Paramount+ Original Series (SERIES)
Friday, December 8
BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE, Paramount+ Original Movie (MOVIE)
