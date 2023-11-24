New on Paramount+ Canada: December 2023

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new lists of shows and movies coming to the streaming service for December 2023.

As for December 2023 highlights? On December 2, the original movie “Thriller 40” will premiere. Then, on December 5, two exclusive series debut: “Geddy Lee asks: Are bass players human too?” and “The Daily Show” will also be arriving. December 15 brings the release of “Beau is afraid” and the Paramount+ original movie “Finestkind.” Finally, on December 30, “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” returns for its first two seasons. This month also brings a bunch of holiday titles as well.

Friday, December 1

BINGED TO DEATH (MOVIE)

HEIST 88 (MOVIE)

MAD HEIDI (MOVIE)

SWALLOWED (MOVIE)

Saturday, December 2

THRILLER 40 (DOCUMENTARY) – Paramount+ Original Documentary

Tuesday, December 5

GEDDY LEE ASKS: ARE BASS PLAYERS HUMAN TOO? (SERIES) – Paramount+ Exclusive Series

THE DAILY SHOW (SERIES) – Paramount+ Exclusive Series

AMY SCHUMER: MOSTLY SEX STUFF (SPECIAL)

DANIEL TOSH: HAPPY THOUGHTS (SPECIAL)

DAVID SPACE: MY FAKE PROBLEMS (SPECIAL)

EX ON THE BEACH US, Seasons 1-6 (SERIES)

JO KOY: LIGHTS OUT (SPECIAL)

JOHN MULANEY: NEW IN TOWN (SPECIAL)

NIKKI GLASER: PERFECT (SPECIAL)

PAW PATROL, Seasons 3, 9, and 10 (SERIES)

PETE DAVIDSON: SMD (SPECIAL)

PETE HOLMES: NICE TRY, THE DEVIL (SPECIAL)

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, New Episode Block (SERIES)

Thursday, December 7

LOS ENVIADOS (THE ENVOYS), Paramount+ Original Series (SERIES)

Friday, December 8

BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE, Paramount+ Original Movie (MOVIE)

Monday, December 11

CRIMINAL MINDS, Seasons 13 and 14 (SERIES)

Tuesday, December 12

BOSSY BEAR, New Episode Block (SERIES)

IQALUIT (MOVIE) 🍁

THE LADY AND THE LEGEND (SPECIAL)

PARASITE (MOVIE)

THE GUILT TRIP (MOVIE)

THE LOUD HOUSE, New Episode Block (SERIES)

THERE WILL BE BLOOD (MOVIE)

Friday, December 15

BEAU IS AFRAID (MOVIE)

FINESTKIND (MOVIE) – Paramount+ Original Movie

CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)

CRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIOUR, Season 1 (SERIES)

Tuesday, December 19

MONSTER HIGH, Paramount+ Original Series, New Episode Block (SERIES)

SOUTH PARK 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT (SPECIAL)

THE EXPENDABLES (MOVIE)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (MOVIE)

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (MOVIE)

WILDHOOD (MOVIE)

Thursday, December 21

WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY (DOCUSERIES)

Friday, December 22

AITAMAAKO ‘TAMISSKAPI NATOSI: BEFORE THE SUN (MOVIE) 🍁

DONAL MACINTYRE’S KILLER EVIDENCE (SERIES)

LINOLEUM (MOVIE)

Saturday, December 23

YOUNG DYLAN, New Episode Block (SERIES)

Tuesday, December 26

K19 WINDOWMAKER (MOVIE)

PROSPECT (MOVIE)

THE LEGEND OF SARILA (MOVIE) 🍁

THE PATRICK STAR SHOW, New Episode Block (SERIES)

THE SWITCH (MOVIE)

DINNER FOR SCHMUCKS (MOVIE)

Thursday, December 28

MTV CRIBS, Seasons 18-19 (SERIES)

Friday, December 29

ON SACRED GROUND (MOVIE)

WHERE IS BABY GABRIEL? (SERIES)

Saturday, December 30

STANLEY TUCCI: SEARCHING FOR ITALY, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)

EVA LONGORIA: SEARCHING FOR MEXICO, Season 1 (SERIES)

Right now, Paramount+ has a Black Friday sale offering 50% off the premium service for the first three months.