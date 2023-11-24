Here are Trending Amazon Black Friday Deals in Canada

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are in full swing right now and the company has shared its top trending tech deals and sports items according to their category experts with iPhone in Canada.

Check out the list below:

Here are the top trending Black Friday items right now on Amazon.ca—this gives you an idea of what’s super popular right now and can’t be missed:

  1. WYZE Cam OG 1080p HD Wi-Fi Security Camera – $22.99
  2. 5G WiFi Home Theater Projector 4k Supported, Artlii Energon2 – Price not listed
  3. Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD – From $198.78
  4. Roku Ultra 2022 – $89.99
  5. Kindle Oasis (8 GB, Wi-Fi) – $229.99
  6. iZEEKER Dash Cam 1080P – $39.99
  7. Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – $119.99
  8. Yoto Player (3rd Generation) + Make Your Own Card – $119.99
  9. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB) – $159.97
  10. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – $169.99
  11. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera – $79.99
  12. ZEALOT Wireless Speaker with Cell Phone Stand – $26.59
  13. Shokz OpenRun Pro – Premium Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones – $159.95
  14. Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision – $39.99
  15. Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 2TB Solid State Drive – $314.99
  16. WYZE Cam Pan v3 Indoor/Outdoor IP65-Rated 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Smart Home Security Camera – $49.99
  17. Crucial X9 Pro 2TB Portable SSD – $120.55
  18. Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB) – Fabric Cover – Deep Sea Blue – $159.97
  19. Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – $149.99
  20. Crucial MX500 4TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD – $226.04
  21. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – Lilac Purple – $84.98
  22. WYZE Cam v3 Limited Edition: Black – $39.99
  23. ViewSonic VA1655 15.6 Inch 1080p Portable IPS Monitor – $135.99
  24. Shokz OpenRun (AfterShokz Aeropex) – Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones – $114.95
  25. Scotch Thermal Laminator, 2 Roller System – $64.01
  26. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – Blossom Pink – $84.98
  27. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – Pastel Blue – $84.99
  28. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – Clay White – $84.99
  29. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – Mint Green – $84.98
  30. Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers – $111.99
  31. Outdoor Projector, Mini Projector for Home Theater – $89.99
  32. Shokz (AfterShokz) OpenMove – Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones – $69.95
  33. Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle – $109.99
  34. Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle, Black – $109.99
  35. SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD – $94.99
  36. Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series XS 1TB Solid State Drive – $179.99
  37. MoKo Case Compatible with 6.8″ Kindle Paperwhite (11th Generation-2021) – $17.99
  38. Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2022 – $49.99
  39. LaCie LAC9000298 Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – $99.99
  40. UGREEN HDMI Switch 4K, Bidirectional HDMI Switcher – $12.59
  41. JBL Vibe Beam – True Wireless Earbuds – $49.98
  42. Acer Chromebook 315 – $275.00
  43. Samsung 24-inch Flat Screen IPS Monitor – $116.00
  44. Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb – $29.99
  45. SAMSUNG T7 2TB, Portable SSD – $149.97
  46. Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink Series – 1TB PCIe Gen4. X4 NVMe 1.3c – $89.97
  47. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $398.00
  48. ASUS TUF Gaming 27” 1080P Gaming Monitor (VG277Q1A)
