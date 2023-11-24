Here are Trending Amazon Black Friday Deals in Canada

If you’re looking to save on Apple Gift Cards, there’s a 15% credit back offer right now from Amazon Canada. When you buy $100 in Apple physical gift cards, you can get a $15 promo credit towards your next purchase. You will get the credit and email confirmation that the credit has been added to...
Apple Canada's four-day shopping event for Black Friday and Cyber Monday has gone live. The event again gives Apple gift cards on select purchases, up to $280 is available. You can get gift cards for buying a new Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. Check out the gift card bonuses you can get back...
Bell has started notifying eligible Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) customers of the latest deals for Black Friday. These EPP offers are only available for employees of employers that are offering discounted Bell corporate plans as a perk. Here’s what being offered according to details shared by RFD, with plans including a $20/month bill credit: $60/100GB...