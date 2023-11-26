First Tesla Cybertruck Lands in Canada Showroom with Line Ups

Image via @jhaverinator

Tesla’s Cybertruck was recently spotted in Quebec, but now it has officially landed on the west coast.

Ahead of Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event set to take place on November 30 at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, the electric truck is making its away across showrooms in the U.S. and now Canada.

The Tesla showroom in Langley, B.C., received the first Cybertruck in Canada on late Friday. As word spread of the Cybertruck’s arrival, hoards of people went to visit the showroom to check out the new truck that looks like nothing else on the road. It seems you either love or hate the design of the Cybertruck, but many said after seeing it in person it grows on you.

According to images shared by Aakash Jhaveri and Tesla Girl (via Tesla North), we see people lining up outside this Tesla showroom in Langley, reminiscent of people eager to line up for the first iPhone. Images and video are all over social networks such as X and Facebook:

The Cybertruck is roped off and people are only able to see the exterior of the truck. Build quality so far has been noted as impressive despite being early in production. So far, pricing, range and all the features of the Cybertruck have yet to be revealed, but expect to find that out later this week at Giga Texas, where the electric truck is being built.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has roughly over 1 million pre-orders according to unofficial counts. CEO Elon Musk has reiterated the truck has a new production process unlike anything it has built so ramping up for mass production will take at least one to two years.

Recent rumours according to an unofficial Tesla Cybertruck showroom tracker indicate the latter may arrive in a Toronto showroom soon.