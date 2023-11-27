Apple AirTag Cyber Monday Deal: 20% Off, Lowest Price Ever

Sport Chek is currently offering an unbeatable deal on Apple’s AirTag 4-Pack, now available for just $103.98, marking a 20% discount from its regular price. This deal represents the lowest price we’ve seen for a 4-pack of AirTags, which works out to $26 each.

Amazon is selling a single AirTag for $35 each and the 4-pack is also on sale.

Apple’s AirTags provide an efficient way to keep track of and locate personal items using the Find My app. The setup process is seamless, requiring just a single tap to connect the AirTag to an iPhone or iPad. Users can play a sound on the built-in speaker for easy locating or utilize Siri for added convenience.

The AirTags feature Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology, guiding users directly to their nearby items, compatible with select iPhone models. For items further away, the extensive network of Apple devices in the Find My network aids in the search.

In case of lost items, placing the AirTag in Lost Mode triggers automatic notifications when it’s detected in the network. Communication with the network is secure, ensuring user privacy with anonymous and encrypted interactions, and no location data or history is stored on the AirTag itself.

Designed for durability, the AirTag is IP67 water and dust resistant, and boasts a replaceable battery that lasts over a year. This device requires an Apple ID and is compatible with iPhone and iPod touch models with iOS 14.5 or later, and iPad models with iPadOS 14.5 or later.

There’s also a Triangle Rewards offer that gives you $25 back in CT Money, when you spend $125 or more online or in-store. You need to activate this within your account before your buy your AirTags. You’ll need to find some filler items to push your cart to $125. Once you do, your AirTags work out to about $19.74 each which is unheard of.

It’s unclear if Amazon.ca and other retailers will match this price from Sport Chek; the deal is available online with free shipping as well, and ends on November 29, 2023.