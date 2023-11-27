Apple AirTag Cyber Monday Deal: 20% Off, Lowest Price Ever

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Sport Chek is currently offering an unbeatable deal on Apple’s AirTag 4-Pack, now available for just $103.98, marking a 20% discount from its regular price. This deal represents the lowest price we’ve seen for a 4-pack of AirTags, which works out to $26 each.

Amazon is selling a single AirTag for $35 each and the 4-pack is also on sale.

Apple’s AirTags provide an efficient way to keep track of and locate personal items using the Find My app. The setup process is seamless, requiring just a single tap to connect the AirTag to an iPhone or iPad. Users can play a sound on the built-in speaker for easy locating or utilize Siri for added convenience.

The AirTags feature Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology, guiding users directly to their nearby items, compatible with select iPhone models. For items further away, the extensive network of Apple devices in the Find My network aids in the search.

In case of lost items, placing the AirTag in Lost Mode triggers automatic notifications when it’s detected in the network. Communication with the network is secure, ensuring user privacy with anonymous and encrypted interactions, and no location data or history is stored on the AirTag itself.

Designed for durability, the AirTag is IP67 water and dust resistant, and boasts a replaceable battery that lasts over a year. This device requires an Apple ID and is compatible with iPhone and iPod touch models with iOS 14.5 or later, and iPad models with iPadOS 14.5 or later.

There’s also a Triangle Rewards offer that gives you $25 back in CT Money, when you spend $125 or more online or in-store. You need to activate this within your account before your buy your AirTags. You’ll need to find some filler items to push your cart to $125. Once you do, your AirTags work out to about $19.74 each which is unheard of.

It’s unclear if Amazon.ca and other retailers will match this price from Sport Chek; the deal is available online with free shipping as well, and ends on November 29, 2023.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Last Chance: Apple Cyber Monday Deals in Canada Now Live

Apple's Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event has reached its final day, offering up to $280 in gift cards on select purchases. This is the best time to buy a new Apple product and get a little bonus back, at a time when everything has increased in price. Here are the gift card bonuses...
IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Amazon Devices Slashed for Cyber Monday, Up to 60% Off

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are in full swing as they actually launched on Sunday (click here to check them out). As for Amazon devices, they have been slashed for Cyber Monday with Fire tablets, Fire TV, Echo, Kindle and more on sale, up to 60% off. There's no doubt this is the best time to...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2023 in Canada are Here

Black Friday has come and gone it seems as Amazon Canada has released Cyber Monday deals already, on Sunday. There are some new deals but it seems most are still hanging around from Black Friday, to ensure that you don't miss out on these deals. The best way to holiday shop is to ask kids...
IIC Deals
23 hours ago