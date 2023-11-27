Amazon Devices Slashed for Cyber Monday, Up to 60% Off

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon devices cyber monday

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are in full swing as they actually launched on Sunday (click here to check them out).

As for Amazon devices, they have been slashed for Cyber Monday with Fire tablets, Fire TV, Echo, Kindle and more on sale, up to 60% off. There’s no doubt this is the best time to pick up a new Amazon device during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday long weekend.

Check out the Amazon devices on sale right now:

Click here to see the latest Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2023 in Canada are Here

Black Friday has come and gone it seems as Amazon Canada has released Cyber Monday deals already, on Sunday. There are some new deals but it seems most are still hanging around from Black Friday, to ensure that you don't miss out on these deals. The best way to holiday shop is to ask kids...
IIC Deals
19 hours ago

Freedom Mobile Launches $29/20GB Black Friday Plan

More Black Friday plans are emerging and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has debuted a new $29/20GB 4G plan. According to Freedom Mobile, this $29/20GB plan is for bring your own phone customers after Digital Discount and includes a $5/month credit for 24 months. Here are Freedom Mobile’s 4G speed plans right now: $24/4GB $29/6GB $29/20GB $19/500MB...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Here are Trending Amazon Black Friday Deals in Canada

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are in full swing right now and the company has shared its top trending tech deals and sports items according to their category experts with iPhone in Canada. Check out the list below: Save on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches (27% off!) & smartphones Save on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus & Accessories  ...
IIC Deals
3 days ago