Amazon Turns Fire TV Cube into Client for Enteprises

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just announced the launch of the Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client, a novel enterprise-focused hardware solution based on the familiar consumer device, the Fire TV Cube.

The innovative new product targets the corporate sector, aiming to streamline technology expenses and reinforce security measures for businesses.

The Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client, although resembling the Fire TV Cube in appearance, providing a cost-effective solution for enterprise workers in fields such as customer service, technical support, and healthcare.

The device addresses the need for a lower-cost device in high-turnover environments like call centers.

This move was initiated after discovering that the existing hardware used for the Fire TV Cube could effectively support cloud-based virtual desktops.

By repurposing this hardware and developing new software, AWS managed to create the Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client, offering cost savings to customers.

This “thin client” device, optimized for the AWS Cloud, operates by offloading processing tasks to the cloud, thereby enabling it to function as a simple, affordable tool without extensive hardware capabilities.

Priced at $195 per device in the U.S. and available through Amazon Business, the Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client offers a streamlined solution for deploying virtual desktops at scale.

Its user-friendly setup allows employees to connect peripherals and access cloud-based virtual desktops within minutes, a stark contrast to the time-consuming setup of traditional laptops or desktops.

Melissa Stein, director of product for End User Computing at AWS, highlighted the device’s simplicity and efficient deployment, emphasizing its ease of management and quick employee onboarding.

Security remains a priority, with the device not storing data locally and running only approved centrally deployed software.

Enhanced security measures include hardware-level authentication and integration with different AWS services for secure connections and real-time monitoring through the AWS Management Console.