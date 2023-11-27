Last Chance: Apple Cyber Monday Deals in Canada Now Live

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event has reached its final day, offering up to $280 in gift cards on select purchases. This is the best time to buy a new Apple product and get a little bonus back, at a time when everything has increased in price.

Here are the gift card bonuses you can get back below based on the item purchased:

Click here to visit Apple.ca and start shopping for the holidays now.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple AirTag Cyber Monday Deal: 20% Off, Lowest Price Ever

Sport Chek is currently offering an unbeatable deal on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, now available for just $103.98, marking a 20% discount from its regular price. This deal represents the lowest price we've seen for a 4-pack of AirTags, which works out to $26 each. Amazon is selling a single AirTag for $35 each and the...
IIC Deals
31 mins ago

Amazon Devices Slashed for Cyber Monday, Up to 60% Off

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are in full swing as they actually launched on Sunday (click here to check them out). As for Amazon devices, they have been slashed for Cyber Monday with Fire tablets, Fire TV, Echo, Kindle and more on sale, up to 60% off. There's no doubt this is the best time to...
IIC Deals
4 hours ago

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2023 in Canada are Here

Black Friday has come and gone it seems as Amazon Canada has released Cyber Monday deals already, on Sunday. There are some new deals but it seems most are still hanging around from Black Friday, to ensure that you don't miss out on these deals. The best way to holiday shop is to ask kids...
IIC Deals
23 hours ago