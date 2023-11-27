OnePlus 12 Teaser Shows New Colour Options as Well as Relocated Alert Slider

OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its OnePlus 12 flagship phone in early December. Ahead of its December 5th launch event in China, the company released a new teaser video.

The short teaser shows the new OnePlus 12 and teases a few new draws to the phone. For instance, it’s revealed the smartphone will be available in three colours, including white, green, and black. Overall the OnePlus 12 appears to have a similar design compared to its predecessor.

However, it does appear as though the Alert Slider has been relocated. The slider enables users to swap between mute, vibrate, and ring settings easily. Prior to the OnePlus 12, the Alert Slider was located on the right side of the device. However, the new video shows the slider on the left side of the phone.

Continuing to prepare for the OnePlus 12 launch event, the company has released a number of product photos on Weibo. Translating a Yahoo Tech HK post, the key specs of the OnePlus 12 appear to show inclusions of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. OnePlus 12 may also utilize a Sony LYT-808 sensor to complement the 50-megapixel main camera. Plus, a 64-megapixel and 3X periscopic telephoto lens will be included. The OnePlus 12 also boasts a 2K display panel, wireless charging, and touch optimization under rainfall.

Aside from this, OnePlus is keeping many aspects of its upcoming device under wraps. Thankfully, as the China launch is imminent, we’ll have a better understanding of what the OnePlus 12 offers in a short time. For those in Canada and global markets looking to get one of their own, Engadget reports that a wider launch for the OnePlus 12 is expected on December 15th.