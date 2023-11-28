Apple Books Reveals 2023 Bestsellers, New ‘Year in Review’ Feature

Apple Books has just shared the lists of standout books and audiobooks of 2023 alongside a fresh in-app experience known as “Year in Review.”

The new feature lets users delve into their personalized reading statistics, including total reading time, most-read authors and genres, and highest-rated book.

Accessing Year in Review on Apple Books is simple: within the Read Now tab on iPhone and iPad, users can navigate to Top Picks after marking at least three titles as finished.

To contribute titles to the Year in Review, readers can mark books or audiobooks as “Finished” by tapping and holding the respective title.

Moreover, for books read outside the app, users can manually add them to their Year in Review by searching for them on Apple Books and marking them as “Finished.”

This feature employs anonymized reader data to identify six distinct reader types, such as “The Contemporary” for followers of trending titles or “The Completist” for series enthusiasts

Once users complete their Year in Review, they receive a comprehensive overview of their reading journey, including the number of books read and total minutes spent reading, complemented by a display of book covers.

Apple Books has also published the Best of 2023, an editorially curated collection of standout books and audiobooks across a variety of genres, and the most popular titles of the year.

Prince Harry’s “Spare” and Britney Spears’s “The Woman in Me,” narrated by Michelle Williams, emerged as chart-toppers in multiple countries.

Rebecca Yarros’s “Fourth Wing,” meanwhile, captivated romance and fantasy enthusiasts during spring and summer.

Check out the most popular books and audiobooks of 2023 and browse the top charts for all titles on Apple Books.

Top Nonfiction Books of 2023

Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex The Woman in Me by Britney Spears The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Books of 2023

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Happy Place by Emily Henry Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Top Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2023

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Audiobooks of 2023