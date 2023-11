New on Prime Video in Canada: December 2023

Amazon’s Prime Video has released its list of new titles and movies coming to the service in Canada for December 2023.

Prime Video’s December lineup features a mix of holiday titles and other popular content. The Amazon Original film “Candy Cane Lane” stars Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross. The animated movie “Merry Little Batman,” written by the team behind “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Men in Black 3,” and “Tropic Thunder,” is also debuting.

For non-holiday options, “Reacher S2,” an Amazon Original action series, premieres on December 15.

Prime Video Channels will offer “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” on Paramount+, “Archie S1” on BritBox, “Midsomer Murders S24” on AcornTV, and “Power Book II: Raising Kanan S3” on STARZ. Additionally, viewers can rent or buy classic holiday films like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “The Holiday,” “The Polar Express,” “Christmas with the Kranks,” “Home Alone,” “Die Hard,” and others on video on demand.

Here’s what’s new on Prime Video for December 2023

December 1

Candy Cane Lane (Amazon Original)

My Man is Cupid (Exclusive Content)

December 5

After

After Ever Happy

December 8

Merry Little Batman (Amazon Original)

Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Amazon Original)

Silver and the Book of Dreams (Amazon Original)

Dating Santa (Amazon Original)

Un Stupefiant Noël (Amazon Original)

December 12

The Black Demon

Los Farad (Amazon Original)

After We Collided

December 15

Reacher Season Two (Amazon Original)

December 20

Golda

December 22

After We Fell

December 26

Sound of Freedom

December 29

After Everything

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:

Power Book II: Raising Kanan S3 on STARZ – 12/1

Midsomer Murders S24 on AcornTV – 12/4

Archie S1 on Britbox – 12/7

Paw Patrol: the Mighty Movie on Paramount+ – 12/24

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in December:

December 1

Till Death

December 5

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

December 10

El Mundo Fuera, Alejandro Sanz

December 14

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted

The Vampire Diaries

December 15

Empire

Umma

December 18

Blackbird

December 20

Luis, El Sabio Del Éxito

December 21

Boarding School Juliet

December 22

One Tree Hill

December 28

Iroduku: The World In Colors

December 29

Monk

House

Downton Abbey

December 30