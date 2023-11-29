Apple Pays Fractional Royalties to Arm per Chip, Reveals Report

Despite employing Arm’s technology in its diverse range of products, Apple accounts for less than 5% of the company’s yearly income, as revealed in a recent report by The Information.

The Cupertino giant uses Arm chips in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod. Surprisingly, Apple’s royalty payments to Arm remain the lowest among all of Arm’s customers.

According to the publication, Apple shells out a flat rate of less than 30 cents for each chip, irrespective of the chip’s core count.

In a 2017 meeting, Arm CEO highlighted that Apple’s royalty payments for licensing Arm’s technology are less than what the company pays for a piece of protective plastic formerly used on iPhone screens.

SoftBank, Arm’s parent company, attempted to renegotiate its deal with Apple to secure higher royalty rates, but these efforts apparently didn’t succeed.

While it’s improbable that Apple will sever its ties with Arm, the company has reportedly explored future possibilities by considering RISC-V, an open-source technology, for its chips.

Although Apple’s current licensing agreement with Arm extends beyond 2040, reports suggest that Arm has continuously sought to renegotiate financial terms.

The revelation of Apple’s nominal royalty payments to Arm, as per The Information’s report, raises concerns regarding the financial dynamics between these tech giants.

Despite Apple’s prominence as one of Arm’s major customers, the discrepancy in royalty rates remains a notable aspect in their business relationship.