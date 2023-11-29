Samsung Internet Browser for Windows PC Hits Microsoft Store

Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Samsung has expanded its internet browser beyond mobile devices, launching a new version accessible through the Microsoft Store for Windows PCs (via 9to5Google).

Samsung Internet Browser jpg

Familiar to users of Samsung Galaxy devices, the Samsung Internet app for PCs offers a straightforward browsing experience.

It’s a free download from the Microsoft Store, marking its debut for desktop users.

To sync with your existing Samsung account, an additional Samsung app download is necessary, albeit a slightly cumbersome step.

The layout of Samsung Internet for Windows PCs bears a striking resemblance to Google Chrome, featuring a similar bookmark and address bar layout, along with a side panel for bookmarks and locations for extensions, accounts, and settings.

In terms of tab management and functionalities, Samsung Internet adopts a model akin to Chrome, even replicating newer tab grouping tools.

Samsung Internet Browser Chrome jpg

Interestingly though, the Microsoft Store page for the Samsung Internet app does not feature the browser’s actual screenshot.

Instead, it showcases a Chrome screenshot, prompting questions about the browser’s originality in its transition from mobile to desktop (shown above).

Do you see the Samsung Internet browser as a viable alternative to Chrome for desktop users?

