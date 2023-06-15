Microsoft Store Now Offers Replacement Components for Surface Devices

Microsoft has today announced the availability of replacement components for Surface devices through the official Microsoft Store in the U.S., Canada, and France.

While Microsoft has always provided world-class warranty and repair services through its support system, the company has been actively working on increasing repair alternatives.

This latest offering opens up new possibilities for Surface device owners. It grants them the freedom to explore self-repair options and take control of maintaining their devices, even beyond the warranty period.

By expanding repair options, Microsoft aims to empower users to have their devices repaired in a safe and sustainable manner. The company is therefore offering replacement parts directly to consumers for out-of-warranty self-repairs.

When purchasing a replacement component, customers will receive the part itself along with any necessary collateral components, such as screws (if applicable). However, tools required for the repair will need to be purchased separately.

To facilitate the self-repair process, customers can find comprehensive information, including a list of available replacement components, service guides, and relevant tools from iFixit.

Microsoft plans to expand the initiative to additional markets in the future.

Here is the list of Surface replacement components being offered by device:

Surface Pro 7

Kickstand

Surface Pro 8

Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

SSD Door

Surface Pro 9

Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

USB-C

Surface connect charging port

Back cover

Speaker and Wi-Fi modules

Thermal module

Camera front and rear

Camera deck

Power and volume button

SSD door

Surface Pro 9 5G

Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

USB-C and audio jacks

Surface connect charging port

Back cover

Speaker

Thermal module

Camera front and rear

Camera deck

Power and volume button

SSD door

Surface Laptop 3

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 4

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 5

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Rubber feet

USB-C and audio jacks

Surface connect charging port

Enclosure

Speaker and Wi-Fi modules

Thermal module

Surface Laptop Go 2

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Rubber feet

Fingerprint reader

Surface connect charging port

Surface Laptop Studio

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Surface connect charging port

USB-C and audio jacks

Cosmetic plate

Keyboard/trackpad

Feet

Surface Studio 2+