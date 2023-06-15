Microsoft Store Now Offers Replacement Components for Surface Devices

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Microsoft has today announced the availability of replacement components for Surface devices through the official Microsoft Store in the U.S., Canada, and France.

While Microsoft has always provided world-class warranty and repair services through its support system, the company has been actively working on increasing repair alternatives.

This latest offering opens up new possibilities for Surface device owners. It grants them the freedom to explore self-repair options and take control of maintaining their devices, even beyond the warranty period.

By expanding repair options, Microsoft aims to empower users to have their devices repaired in a safe and sustainable manner. The company is therefore offering replacement parts directly to consumers for out-of-warranty self-repairs.

When purchasing a replacement component, customers will receive the part itself along with any necessary collateral components, such as screws (if applicable). However, tools required for the repair will need to be purchased separately.

To facilitate the self-repair process, customers can find comprehensive information, including a list of available replacement components, service guides, and relevant tools from iFixit.

Microsoft plans to expand the initiative to additional markets in the future.

Here is the list of Surface replacement components being offered by device:

Surface Pro 7

  • Kickstand

Surface Pro 8

  • Kickstand
  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • SSD Door

Surface Pro 9

  • Kickstand
  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • USB-C
  • Surface connect charging port
  • Back cover
  • Speaker and Wi-Fi modules
  • Thermal module
  • Camera front and rear
  • Camera deck
  • Power and volume button
  • SSD door

Surface Pro 9 5G

  • Kickstand
  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • USB-C and audio jacks
  • Surface connect charging port
  • Back cover
  • Speaker
  • Thermal module
  • Camera front and rear
  • Camera deck
  • Power and volume button
  • SSD door

Surface Laptop 3

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 4

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 5

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • Rubber feet
  • USB-C and audio jacks
  • Surface connect charging port
  • Enclosure
  • Speaker and Wi-Fi modules
  • Thermal module

Surface Laptop Go 2

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • Rubber feet
  • Fingerprint reader
  • Surface connect charging port

Surface Laptop Studio

  • Display
  • Keyboard
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Battery
  • Surface connect charging port
  • USB-C and audio jacks
  • Cosmetic plate
  • Keyboard/trackpad
  • Feet

Surface Studio 2+

  • Display
  • Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
  • Thermal module
  • Internal power supply unit
  • Rubber feet

