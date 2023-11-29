Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 29

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 298, 2023.
Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.
Get a credit of up to $150 towards a new Apple Watch when you trade in an eligible smartwatch.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible iPhone.
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.
Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.
We’re extending the waiving of home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank until November 30th. No action is required by our customers.
Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data, with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.55/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Get 150GB of data for only $75/mo to use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico this holiday season. Available with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan after Automatic Payments discount when paired with a home service. (Excluding Quebec)
Give the gift of connection with iPhone 11 for $5/mo for 24 months with financing. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen for just $55/mo when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan.
Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans.
Get $20/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone (Quebec only).
Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans, and get $5/month off on the 5G Mobile plan when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec).
Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $40/month in Quebec or $60/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Ongoing deals:
Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.
Student plans starting from $40/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $40/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Save up to $30/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Get iPhone 14 and save up to $540: save up to $250 with Bring-It-Back, plus, get up to $290 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get your new Google Pixel 8 for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get your new Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 per month by shopping in-store. You can also get it for just $5 per month when you shop online.
Ongoing deals:
Save big and get up to $1,060 off iPhone 14 Pro Max. Enjoy up to $530 with Bring-It-Back savings and get up to $530 in Trade-In bill credits.
Experience the ultimate iPhone 15 family with up to $1,245 off, with Bring-It-Back and when you trade in an eligible device.
Upgrade and save up to $655 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 40GB for $45 per month in Quebec or 60GB for $50/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $55+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $65+ plan in other regions.
Celebrate the Holidays with 30GB of data for $55 per month in Quebec or 120GB of data for $75 per month in other regions. Savings include a $5 or $10 monthly bill credit for two years.
Get Apple Watch Series 8 for $10 per month. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.
Get the Galaxy S23 FE for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in Trade-In bill credits.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get a nationwide plan with 20GB of data for $29/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months, when you bring your own phone.
Black Friday offer: Nationwide Unlimited 50GB 5G for $40/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months when you bring your own phone.
Family savings: Bring your family to Freedom and get 5G plans starting at 50GB for $35/mo with Digital Discount.
Ongoing deals:
Activate an eligible Samsung phone with a $39+/mo plan (after Digital Discount) and get a Tab A7 Lite with 5GB data for $0/mo for 6 months, $15/mo thereafter. 2-year term required.
New Roam Beyond plan: stay connected in 73 destinations with Canada’s very first global roaming plan. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.
Get an iPhone 15 for $45/mo. The price includes an iPhone 15 and a $45/mo plan. With TradeUp, Digital Discount, and an eligible trade-in. 2-year term required. In-store only.
Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip until Nov 30, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.
Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.
Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo credit for 24 months.
Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.
Exclusive savings for students: Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
Get $20/mo off a Basic, totalSHARE, or VIP 35 voice and data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at full price.
Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!
Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).
Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)
New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!
infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless
Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.
Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
