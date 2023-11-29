Spotify Reveals Canada’s Most-Streamed Songs of 2023

Spotify has announced its 2023 Wrapped campaign, highlighting the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts that resonated with its over 574 million users worldwide. The campaign also introduces a personalized user experience, ‘Your Wrapped’, featuring new interactive elements for users to explore their musical journey on Spotify.

The year 2023 in music was characterized by the comeback of prominent female artists, a variety of musical styles, and the emergence of new genres in the global music scene, said the company in an email to iPhone in Canada.

In Canada, Taylor Swift emerged as the most-streamed artist, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage. The Weeknd and Drake also ranked high globally, behind Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.

You can access your custom 2023 Wrapped by going to Spotify.com/wrapped.

Canada’s Most-Streamed Songs in 2023:

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema

“Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin

Top Albums Resonating with Canadian Audiences:

“One Thing At A Time” by Morgan Wallen “SOS” by SZA “Midnights” by Taylor Swift “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen

Check out the top lists below from Spotify in relation to Canadian trends from 2023 below:

Most-Streamed Artists in Canada

Most-Streamed Songs in Canada

Most-Streamed Albums in Canada