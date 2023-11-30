Apple to be Main Customer at New Amkor Chip Plant in U.S.

Apple announced today its role as the primary customer for Amkor’s new manufacturing and packaging facility in Peoria, Arizona.

This facility is set to handle the packaging of Apple silicon, which will be produced at the nearby Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factory. Apple holds the position of the largest customer at both locations. This brings some Apple silicon production to the U.S. when typically it is produced overseas.

“Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’ll continue to expand our investment here in the United States,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, in a statement on Thursday. “Apple silicon has unlocked new levels of performance for our users, enabling them to do things they could never do before, and we are thrilled that Apple silicon will soon be produced and packaged in Arizona.”

The partnership between Apple and Amkor spans over a decade, with Amkor being a key player in packaging chips used across Apple’s product range. The collaboration’s latest plan involves building America’s largest outsourced advanced packaging facility. Amkor plans to invest around $2 billion USD in this project, which is expected to create over 2,000 jobs upon completion.

This plan is part of Apple’s broader commitment to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over five years, a pledge made in 2021. Apple is currently on track to meet this target through various expenditures, including direct spending with American suppliers, data centre investments, and other domestic financial contributions.