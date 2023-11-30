Canada’s Top YouTube Moments of 2023 Revealed

Gary Ng
11 seconds ago

YouTube’s “A Year on YouTube” list for 2023 reveals the content that has captured the attention of Canadians. It’s that time of the year again to see what was the most popular content on YouTube.

This year, Canada experienced a surge in YouTube engagement, says Google, pointing out that the Top Canadian Creator was Anna McNulty and the Breakout creator of the year was Corey Tonge (he gained 8 million subs in 2023 alone).

Check out the top videos and creators of 2023 on YouTube below…

Top Trending Videos:

  1. Rihanna’s FULL Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, NFL
  2. $1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!, MrBeast
  3. Amazing Invention- This Drone Will Change Everything, Mark Rober
  4. Pedro Pascal Cries From His Head While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones, First We Feast
  5. SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2023 [OFFICIAL STREAM], Sidemen
  6. Adele – The Final Carpool Karaoke, The Late Late Show with James Corden
  7. Apple Vision Pro Impressions!, Marques Brownlee
  8. Golden Buzzer: Putri Ariani receives the GOLDEN BUZZER from Simon Cowell | Auditions | AGT 2023, America’s Got Talent
  9. Surviving A Week at The Real Conjuring House, Sam and Colby
  10. QUI EST L’IMPOSTEUR ? (ft Eric & Ramzy), SQUEEZIE

Top Shorts:

  1. Rating Strangers Shots (Crazy Fail compilation) 😭🏀, Tuvok12
  2. How long do trickshots take?, Tricksters
  3. Gostra in Malta, The Wonton Don
  4. Kid Fried Rice, Uncle Roger Shorts
  5. The World’s Strongest Chef, Jake Ceja

Top Canadian Creators:

  1. Anna McNulty
  2. Corey Tonge
  3. Iron Chef Dad
  4. Kallmekris
  5. Matt Larose

Canadian Breakout Creators:

  1. Corey Tonge
  2. Iron Chef Dad
  3. Dori Roblox
  4. Top Pops
  5. Shahin

Top Music Videos:

  1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (Official Video), MileyCyrusVEVO
  2. Morgan Wallen – Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions), MorganWallenVEVO
  3. 52 Bars (Official Video) Karan Aujla | Ikky | Four You EP | First Song | Latest Punjabi Songs 2023, Karan Aujla
  4. Oliver Anthony – Rich Men North Of Richmond, radiowv
  5. PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 (Official Video), Pinkpantheress
  6. Minna Minna | Garry Sandhu ft Manpreet Toor ( Latest Punjabi Song 2023 ) Fresh Media Records, Fresh Media Records
  7. Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter [Music Video], Central Cee
  8. Take It Easy (Official Video) Karan Aujla. | Ikky | Four You EP | Latest Punjabi Songs 2023, Rehaan Records
  9. Libianca – People (Official Video), LibiancaVEVO
  10. Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj – Princess Diana (Official Music Video), IceSpiceVEVO
