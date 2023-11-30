Canada’s Top YouTube Moments of 2023 Revealed

YouTube’s “A Year on YouTube” list for 2023 reveals the content that has captured the attention of Canadians. It’s that time of the year again to see what was the most popular content on YouTube.
This year, Canada experienced a surge in YouTube engagement, says Google, pointing out that the Top Canadian Creator was Anna McNulty and the Breakout creator of the year was Corey Tonge (he gained 8 million subs in 2023 alone).
Check out the top videos and creators of 2023 on YouTube below…
The Eve Play brings an audio streaming interface designed to revitalize traditional Hi-Fi systems and is now open for pre-orders in Canada on Amazon.ca. This advanced device allows users to stream music to existing amplifiers, powered speakers, or soundbars via Apple AirPlay, transforming conventional audio components into smart, multi-room capable systems. This is an official...
Mental health support in Canada has expanded with 9-8-8, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline. Available in both English and French and operating 24/7 across the nation, the service offers immediate aid to those in need. The federal government has allocated $156 million over three years to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)...
Apple announced today its role as the primary customer for Amkor's new manufacturing and packaging facility in Peoria, Arizona. This facility is set to handle the packaging of Apple silicon, which will be produced at the nearby Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factory. Apple holds the position of the largest customer at both locations. This...