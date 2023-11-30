Canada’s Top YouTube Moments of 2023 Revealed

YouTube’s “A Year on YouTube” list for 2023 reveals the content that has captured the attention of Canadians. It’s that time of the year again to see what was the most popular content on YouTube.

This year, Canada experienced a surge in YouTube engagement, says Google, pointing out that the Top Canadian Creator was Anna McNulty and the Breakout creator of the year was Corey Tonge (he gained 8 million subs in 2023 alone).

Check out the top videos and creators of 2023 on YouTube below…

Top Trending Videos:

Top Shorts:

Top Canadian Creators:

Canadian Breakout Creators:

Top Music Videos: