Google Messages Tops 1 Billion Active RCS Users

Google Messages has just introduced seven new features to celebrate one billion monthly active users embracing the RCS standard within the app.

For years, Google has collaborated across the mobile industry, working with carriers and smartphone manufacturers globally to advance and incorporate RCS, the contemporary standard for texting.

Replacing the outdated SMS and MMS protocols, RCS enriches the user experience with modern features like typing indicators, read receipts, enhanced media sharing, secure group chats, and end-to-end encryption.

Today marks a pivotal milestone, with Google Messages boasting an impressive one billion monthly active users utilizing RCS.

To commemorate this monumental feat, Google Messages has introduced seven exciting additions, designed to enhance user expression and connection within the Android community:

Photomoji: Transform cherished photos into dynamic reactions using on-device Google AI. Voice Moods: Infuse voice messages with nine diverse emotions, accompanied by visual effects. Screen Effects: Enliven messages with vibrant animations triggered by specific keywords or phrases. Custom Bubbles: Personalize bubble colors and backgrounds for individual conversations. Reaction Effects: Add life to conversations with animated emoji reactions. Animated Emoji: Elevate expressions with captivating visual effects tied to emoji reactions. Profiles: Personalize profile names and pictures accompanying your phone number.

These features are tailored to provide users with a more engaging, personalized, and expressive messaging experience.

Users can download Google Messages from the Google Play Store and explore these new additions, rolling out to beta users starting today.

Meanwhile, check out the following “Text It Like You Talk It” video showcasing all the new Google Messages features and let us know what you think in the comments section.