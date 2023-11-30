Remnant 2 and Remnant: From the Ashes Suddenly Appear on Xbox Game Pass

In a surprising turn of events, Remnant 2 and Remnant: From the Ashes have suddenly appeared on Xbox Game Pass.

Remnant 2, the latest game from Gunfire Games, and its predecessor Remnant: From the Ashes are currently available to install for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Closing out the month of November, neither game has formally been announced to be on the service by Xbox, the developers, or publisher Gearbox. As of the time of writing, it’s unclear whether this was an unforeseen error.

Instead, the news began circulating thanks to @Wario64 on X (formally Twitter). Remnant 2 can be found on the Xbox Store here. Remnant: From the Ashes’ listing can be accessed here.

Remnant 2 launched earlier this year on July 25th. It was met with much fanfare and praised for its gameplay. Earlier in November, Gunfire Games released The Awakened King DLC. Remnant: From the Ashes arrived on consoles and PCs in 2019. It too received positive praise, creating a sizeable community of players. However, it’s the sequel and its success this year that put the series on the radar of many players.

The timing of this is curious. On the one hand, Xbox has shadowdropped games onto Xbox Game Pass in the past. By doing so, it typically gets a big pop of engagement and excitement amongst subscribers. However, the arrival of both games came a week short of The Game Awards. It begs the question if the release was meant to be reserved for the December 7th award show. Either way, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now jump into these third-person action shooters.

In Canada, a monthly subscription for Xbox Game Pass is available for $11.99 per month.

