Xbox Eyes Mobile Store Launch to Challenge Apple, Google

Microsoft’s Xbox division is actively pursuing partnerships for the launch of a mobile gaming store, aiming to challenge the dominance of Apple and Google in this market, Bloomberg is reporting.

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, revealed during an interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Sao Paulo that discussions are ongoing with potential partners to introduce an online store.

Although a specific launch date wasn’t disclosed, Spencer hinted that the store’s arrival might be sooner than anticipated.

Earlier this year, Microsoft extended its Game Pass subscription service to 11 new Latin American countries, witnessing a significant 7% surge in customer base.

Peru and Costa Rica notably accounted for almost half of the new sign-ups, with Brazil emerging as the second-largest global market for PC Game Pass.

However, Microsoft recognizes its lag in the crucial mobile gaming segment in Brazil, a market that’s notably important for this industry.

The recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion by Microsoft aimed partly to bolster its position in the $90 billion mobile gaming market.

Despite a downturn in mobile gaming spending reported in 2022, Microsoft is determined to enter this segment, even amidst regulatory challenges.

Apple and Google have faced legal action over their store practices, prompting Microsoft’s initiative.

Spencer emphasized the importance of offering choice in the mobile gaming sphere, indicating Microsoft’s intent to remain relevant across various screens in the long term.

Additionally, Spencer highlighted feedback from Brazilian gamers regarding Blizzard’s World of Warcraft, signaling plans to address local customer needs within the newly acquired team.