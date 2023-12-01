New on Xbox Game Pass: December 2023

Xbox has revealed the new lineup of games and updates arriving on Xbox Game Pass in December 2023.

Closing out the year, Xbox is bringing in a sizeable catalogue of new games for its monthly subscription service. This includes both Remnant 2 and Remnant: From the Ashes, which appeared on the service prior to the announcement. Other highlights include Far Cry 6 and Goat Simulator 3.

Available Now

Remnant: From the Ashes – A third-person survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Remnant 2 – The 2023 sequel, offering solo and co-op options while fighting deadly new threats.

Spirit of the North – Discover a land left in ruin, solving puzzles to uncover the remains of an ancient civilization.

SteamWorld Build – Dig deep and wide while ensuring the team has water, fuel, and resources to survive.

Coming Soon

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Dec. 5) – A cute robot voxel slice ‘em up game where any part of your body can be chopped off.

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Dec. 5) – The conclusion of Crystal Dynamics’ epic and cinematic Tomb Raider reboot.

While the Iron’s Hot (Dec. 5) – Journey as a blacksmith on a quest to become a master, restoring a ruined village.

World War Z: Aftermath (Dec. 5) – A third-person co-op shooter, challenges players to take on hoards of zombies.

Goat Simulator 3 (Dec. 7) – Create havoc and chaos as a goat in this physics-based sandbox “simulator.”

Against the Storm (Dec.8) – A dark fantasy city builder, tasking players to reclaim the wilderness and secure humanity’s future.

Tin Hears (Dec. 12) – As a genius inventor, solve 50+ puzzles throughout a Victorian home, uncovering new inventions.

Far Cry 6 (Dec. 14) – Play as Dani Rojas, who leads a guerrilla siege against Yaran dictator Antón Castillo.

Coming Soon to Game Pass Core on Dec. 6

Chivalry 2 – A first-person multiplayer slasher, where players are thrown into epic sword-clashing battles.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Join up to three friends and take to the roads in a delivery truck in a haywire sandbox experience.

Updates and DLC

Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise (Dec. 5)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

KartRider: Drift – Lucci Loot Pack

3 Months of Discord Nitro

Games Leaving Soon

Chained Echoes

Opus Magnum

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Rubber Bandits

In Canada, a monthly subscription for Xbox Game Pass is available for $11.99 per month.

Check out the other new games on Xbox Game Pass.