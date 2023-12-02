Rogers Increases Cash Back Value for Red Mastercard

Rogers announced earlier this week some upcoming changes to its Rogers red Mastercard and the latter’s cash back rewards.

Starting December 6, Rogers customers will get up to 3% total cash back value, instead of the normal 2%.

In a move to add value for customers especially during the holiday season, the Rogers redemption bonus is going up from 30% to 50%. This means that when customers use their earned cash back for Rogers purchases, such as bills or devices, the value of the cash back increases by 1.5 times. This offer is designed to help customers extend their holiday spending and beyond.

The Rogers red credit card offers 2% unlimited cash back on all purchases, a welcome bonus of 10% cash back for the first three months (up to a value of $100), five Roam Like Home days annually at no cost (valued up to $75), and no annual fee.

With an average value of $575 in rewards in the first year based on a $15,600 spend on the card and one Rogers service, the Rogers red credit card stands out as the top cash back card in Canada for Rogers customers, particularly when cash back is redeemed with the company.