Freedom Mobile Extends Waiving of Overages to Israel, West Bank, Gaza

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has announced it will extend the waiving of overages to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Any long distance and SMS charges to these regions will be free from Canada, while Freedom Mobile customers roaming in these regions will also see charges waived.

Freedom says these charges will be automatically cancelled or reimbursed in an upcoming billing cycle, and no action is needed from customers. The waiving of charges will last until January 12, 2024.

As of writing, Rogers, Telus, Bell, along with Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus no longer state roaming charges and overages will be waived to these regions, which are currently in conflict.

Originally, all wireless carriers said the free overages would last until the end of October, but were extended. It seems Freedom Mobile here is the only one to extend free charges into the New Year.