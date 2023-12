Rockstar Games has officially released its trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, after the latter was leaked on social media.

The trailer below shows GTA 6 is coming in 2025. “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” said Rockstar on Monday afternoon. Check it out below:

The last time we saw a new Grand Theft Auto was GTA 5 back in September 2013. It’s going to be 11 years for the next version of the game to debut and many people cannot wait.