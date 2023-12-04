Rogers Claims Competition Bureau Picking on Them, But Not Telus and Bell

Earlier today the Competition Bureau announced it had received a court order to investigate Rogers and the latter’s marketing when it comes to its unlimited Infinite plans.

Essentially, Infinite wireless plans are not truly unlimited at full speeds 24/7, as that only applies to your provided data bucket. Any data after that is throttled as part of fair usage policies.

Rogers argued to the Competition Bureau it is being targeted in regards to unlimited wireless plan marketing, but rivals such as Telus and Bell are not.

“The advertising of our Infinite plans is truthful and clear. The introduction of these plans in 2019, which eliminated data overage charges, was a significant and positive development for consumers and competition,” said Sarah Schmidt, Rogers Communications, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“These types of unlimited wireless plans are common across Canada and have been offered for more than four years by Rogers and our industry competitors, and we find the Bureau’s timing of this inquiry, and that it has singled out Rogers only, quite concerning,” added Schmidt.

Rogers pointed out that the Competition Bureau launched its inquiry against them three days after the Rogers-Shaw merger had closed on April 3, 2023. On April 6, 2023, Rogers says the Commissioner launched its inquiry against Rogers.

The company sent a letter on November 17, 2023, to the Competition Bureau’s legal team showing examples of its own Infinite advertisements, while also showing similar “unlimited” claims from rivals such as Telus, Bell and SaskTel.