Shoppers 1-Day Coupon: 20% Off Everything, Includes PS5

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

Last month we told you about a Shoppers Drug Mart 1-day coupon that offering 20% off everything, including PS5 bundles.

Well this coupon is now back and set to take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, as part of a 1-day family and friends event. Shoppers Drug Mart has been emailing and texting customers about the new coupon, which iPhone in Canada can share with you (thanks JRA!) below:

The coupon says it offers 20% off “almost all regular priced merchandise” and the fine print says it does not apply to online purchases. It excludes certain products and services such as tobacco, lottery tickets, alcohol, subscriptions, gift cards, all prepaid cards, transit/event tickets, post office transactions, prestige cosmetics, prestige fragrances, passport photos, cash back, delivery charges and all purchases made through non-participating third party operations. The discount does apply to photofinishing services that are picked up the day of the discount, however.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations also sell electronics, so this means you can nab a PlayStation 5 bundle or PS5 Slim for 20% off. Most PS5 bundles are on sale for $649, so you can save an extra 20% off or $129. All you need to do is show the coupon below at your local Shoppers Drug Mart at check out:

Let us know how it goes for you on Tuesday in the comments below!

