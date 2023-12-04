Strava Launches Messaging on iOS and Android, Finally

Cycling and fitness app Strava has added in-app messaging, a feature that should have debuted ages ago.

The new messaging feature will show up for those who have updated the app and allows for both individual and group chats. Previously, coordinating a group ride or run would require WhatsApp to allow for both iOS and Android users to unite, but that is no longer the case as now in-app messaging lets you rely on Strava instead.

You can share routes, control who can add participants and also who can message you as well. The messaging feature is available for both free and premium subscribers. Within messages, you can tap and hold to react, reply, copy and edit them as well. You don’t get to see read receipts or who’s seen your message like WhatsApp. You also can’t send your location.

For group messaging, Strava limits it to only 25 people which is fairly small, when something like WhatsApp allows for over 1,000 people in WhatsApp, notes TechCrunch.

Earlier this year Strava jacked up their annual premium subscription fees substantially to $11.99 CAD/month or $79.99 CAD for the year. Premium offers further insights into your activities such as specific breakdowns of your running or cycling segments. It was worth it in the past but at this price point, not so much unless you’re desperate to get more insights.

