WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Original Quality Media Sharing

WhatsApp has introduced its latest stable update, version 23.24.73 now available on the App Store, bringing several exciting features for iOS users.

One significant addition, among other updates and improvements, is the capability to share media in its original quality as a file. Previously in testing for a limited audience, this update extends the ability to all users.

Now, sharing photos and videos without quality loss or compression is available to all WhatsApp users on iPhone.

The update also introduces voice chats without ringing everyone in large groups, improving user experience during group calls.

Additionally, new chat bubbles highlight missed, ongoing, and completed calls for better visibility. Users can also react to status updates using their avatars.

To share original quality photos and videos as documents, users need to access the chat share sheet, select “Document,” and then “Choose Photo or Video.”

While these features are available in the latest update, some accounts might not immediately receive them.

These updates will be rolling out gradually over the upcoming weeks. Make sure you’re up-to-date by regularly updating WhatsApp via the App Store or TestFlight app to access these features.