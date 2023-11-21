WhatsApp’s Latest iOS Update Introduces Email Linking Feature

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

WhatsApp, in its latest iOS update, has introduced a novel way for users to link an email address to their accounts to receive 6-digit verification codes.

Whatsapp

As highlighted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS version 23.24.70 delivers a much-needed feature previously introduced in beta, allowing users to associate an email with their accounts.

This additional method of access enables users to log in even when facing issues receiving the code via SMS.

Freshly released on the App Store, the latest WhatsApp release remains vague in its official changelog, lacking specific details about the newly introduced features. However, it is confirmed that WhatsApp is widely rolling out the email linking feature.

While the changelog acknowledges fixing a bug causing app slowdown without specifying its nature, it fails to mention the introduction of the email association feature.

Users can access this feature through WhatsApp Settings > Account, allowing for experimentation with this updated login method.

WhatsApp ios

Importantly, the update does not replace phone numbers with email addresses. Instead, it offers an additional login option in scenarios where receiving a 6-digit code via SMS becomes temporarily challenging.

For those who haven’t received this feature yet, it’s expected to roll out gradually over the next few weeks.

Remember to check for updates periodically within WhatsApp Settings > Account on your iPhone to see if this feature has been enabled for your account.

