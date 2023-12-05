Apple Opposes India’s USB-C Charging Port Regulation for iPhones

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Apple has raised concerns with India regarding its plan to enforce EU-style charger rules, asserting that complying could impede its local production targets, Reuters is reporting.

USB c

The discussions, revealed in a government document, indicate Apple’s efforts to negotiate for an exemption or postponement of the mandate.

India aims to adopt the EU’s regulation mandating smartphones to feature a universal USB-C charging port, aligning the deadline six months later than the EU’s, by June 2025.

While other manufacturers, including Samsung, have agreed to India’s proposal, Apple is resistant due to its longstanding use of the lightning connector port on iPhones.

The EU anticipates significant cost savings of around $271 million for consumers with a unified charger solution, aligning with India’s objective to curtail e-waste and benefit users.

However, Apple’s specific port design poses a challenge to this directive.

During a private meeting on November 28 chaired by India’s IT ministry, Apple presented its case, urging officials to exclude existing iPhone models from the mandate.

The company highlighted the potential repercussions on meeting India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme targets, crucial for expanding iPhone manufacturing within the country.

Apple india store

Apple’s regulatory and product compliance executives expressed concerns about meeting PLI targets should older iPhone models be subjected to the regulation.

However, they did not quantify the precise impact on production during the meeting.

The IT ministry agreed to review Apple’s request and make a decision later, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussions.

Both Apple and India’s IT ministry declined to respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Microsoft Copilot Hits First Birthday, New AI Features Coming

Microsoft Copilot is celebrating its first birthday and soon new AI features are coming, including the integration of OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo. This advanced AI model is designed to handle more complex and longer tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy. Currently in the testing phase with a select group of users, GPT-4 Turbo is...
John Quintet
17 mins ago

Teen Reverse Engineers iMessage for Android: Beeper Mini App Debuts

Beeper has unveiled Beeper Mini, a new Android app designed to allow messaging between Android and iPhone users. The app, now available for download on Google Play, stands out with its ability to assign a 'blue bubble' to Android phone numbers, traditionally associated with iPhone messages. Who’s behind Beeper Mini? It’s none other than Canadian...
John Quintet
2 hours ago