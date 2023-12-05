Microsoft Copilot Hits First Birthday, New AI Features Coming

Microsoft Copilot is celebrating its first birthday and soon new AI features are coming, including the integration of OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4 Turbo.

This advanced AI model is designed to handle more complex and longer tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy. Currently in the testing phase with a select group of users, GPT-4 Turbo is expected to be widely integrated into Copilot in the near future. This integration represents a leap forward in AI capabilities, promising to enhance the user experience significantly, said Yusuf Medhi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft, on Tuesday.

Microsoft Copilot is also set to include an updated version of the DALL-E 3 model. This enhancement will allow users to create images that are not only of higher quality but also more accurately aligned with their prompts. The improved DALL-E 3 model is already accessible for users to experiment with at bing.com/create or through Copilot’s image creation feature. It’s pretty incredible to be able to have AI generate images based on your descriptions.

Another innovative feature soon to be available is the Inline Compose with Rewrite Menu for Microsoft Edge users. This tool will enable users to easily rewrite text directly on most websites, streamlining the content creation and editing process.

The Multi-Modal with Search Grounding feature is another featuring in the works. It combines the power of GPT-4 with vision and Bing image search and web search data to deliver enhanced image understanding for user queries.

For technical tasks, Microsoft is developing the Code Interpreter feature for Copilot. This tool is designed to assist users in performing complex tasks such as accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, and more.

Last but not least, the Deep Search feature will soon to be introduced in Bing, bringing the power of GPT-4 to deliver optimized search results for complex topics. Seems like it’s never been a better time to work somewhere that is powered by Microsoft Copilot, given all these AI tools at your fingertips.