Samsung Canada’s Annual Fundraising Campaign With SickKids Foundation and Ryan Reynolds Returns

Samsung Canada is once again partnering with SickKids Foundation, kicking off their annual holiday fundraising campaign.

For over a decade, Samsung has supported the SickKids Foundation. This year is no different. As a matching gift partner, Samsung Canada will be matching all donations made by Canadians up to $100,000 as part of SickKids’ fourth annual Sweater Love holiday fundraising campaign. In addition, for every review left on Samsung’s website, the company will donate an additional $10 to the fundraiser.

Samsung isn’t alone, however. This year, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds returns with his support. In another hilarious and on-brand video, Reynolds encourages Canadians to donate as “it’s hard for kids to be ****** when they’re sick.” Reynolds is also joined by friend and Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews and Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

“We are proud to once again partner with the SickKids Foundation to raise funds that will have a meaningful impact on the lives of so many Canadians and their families,” Jihoon Lee, President and CEO, Samsung Canada says in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who generously donates and supports the cause this holiday season.”

To donate, visit “Help Ryan Help SickKids” online.