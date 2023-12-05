Apple Podcasts Awards ‘Wiser Than Me’ 2023 Show of the Year

Apple Podcasts has declared Lemonada Media’s ‘Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ as the Show of the Year for 2023.

The podcast commenced with Hollywood icon Jane Fonda sharing insights about embracing the third act of her life.

Fonda, now 85, emphasized its significance in making sense of prior life chapters during a candid conversation with host Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Wiser Than Me swiftly captured a substantial audience on Apple Podcasts, dominating the U.S. charts for 29 consecutive days in 2023, holding the top spot.

Apple recognized the podcast’s excellence with the Apple Podcasts Award, commending its innovative approach in highlighting the voices of older, wiser women and fostering intergenerational dialogue.

Throughout its debut 10-episode season, Julia Louis-Dreyfus engaged with esteemed personalities like singer Darlene Love, 82, and author Amy Tan, 71.

The conversations traversed diverse emotions, eliciting laughter, tears, and profound reflections.

The podcast’s allure lies in Louis-Dreyfus’s playful interview style, which transcends conventional norms.

Lemonada Media’s Stephanie Wittels Wachs emphasized Julia’s intent to deviate from typical conversations, creating unexpected yet engaging content.

The accessibility of Apple Podcasts facilitated the show’s expansion to newer audiences, notes Lemonada Media’s CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer, praising the platform for promoting diverse content.

After the triumph of its initial season, Wiser Than Me gears up for a promising second season set to premiere in spring 2024.

Enjoy A Peek Behind the Scenes to hear Julia catch up with Judith about Wiser Than Me being recognized as the Show of the Year.