Apple Podcasts Awards ‘Wiser Than Me’ 2023 Show of the Year

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple Podcasts has declared Lemonada Media’s ‘Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ as the Show of the Year for 2023.

Apple Apple Podcasts Award Wiser Than Me inline jpg large 2x

The podcast commenced with Hollywood icon Jane Fonda sharing insights about embracing the third act of her life.

Fonda, now 85, emphasized its significance in making sense of prior life chapters during a candid conversation with host Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Wiser Than Me swiftly captured a substantial audience on Apple Podcasts, dominating the U.S. charts for 29 consecutive days in 2023, holding the top spot.

Apple recognized the podcast’s excellence with the Apple Podcasts Award, commending its innovative approach in highlighting the voices of older, wiser women and fostering intergenerational dialogue.

Throughout its debut 10-episode season, Julia Louis-Dreyfus engaged with esteemed personalities like singer Darlene Love, 82, and author Amy Tan, 71.

The conversations traversed diverse emotions, eliciting laughter, tears, and profound reflections.

Apple Apple Podcasts Award 2023 Show of the Year Full Bleed Image jpg xlarge 2x

The podcast’s allure lies in Louis-Dreyfus’s playful interview style, which transcends conventional norms.

Lemonada Media’s Stephanie Wittels Wachs emphasized Julia’s intent to deviate from typical conversations, creating unexpected yet engaging content.

The accessibility of Apple Podcasts facilitated the show’s expansion to newer audiences, notes Lemonada Media’s CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer, praising the platform for promoting diverse content.

After the triumph of its initial season, Wiser Than Me gears up for a promising second season set to premiere in spring 2024.

Enjoy A Peek Behind the Scenes to hear Julia catch up with Judith about Wiser Than Me being recognized as the Show of the Year.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iOS 17.2 Final Download and More are Around the Corner

Apple has made available iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate versions and more for developers. This signals a final release for regular users will be soon made available, likely in the next week or so. Check out what’s available now for developers to download and test: Xcode 15.1 Release Candidate (15C65) iOS 17.2 Release...
Gary Ng
28 mins ago

Twelve South ButterFly: 2-in-1 Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch

Twelve South has debuted ButterFly, what it is calling the world's smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger, designed specifically for Apple products. This ultra-compact charger, comparable in size to an AirPods Pro Case, is tailored for travelers, featuring a durable aluminum shell that neatly unfolds to reveal a MagSafe charger for iPhones and a magnetic fast...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago