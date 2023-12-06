Google Pixel Feature Drop December 2023: Gemini Nano Debuts

Google announced today a new software update for Pixel devices featuring various AI-powered features and enhancements. Alongside these updates, Google introduced Gemini Nano, a new AI model specifically designed for on-device tasks, which is now available on Pixel 8 Pro.

Below is a summary of the Pixel Feature Drop for December 2023…

Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano:

Get summaries of recorded conversations, interviews, and presentations without needing an internet connection. Smart Reply in Gboard: Generate high-quality, context-aware responses in messaging apps like WhatsApp. This feature is currently in developer preview.

Other Pixel Updates:

Video Boost: Uses Google Tensor G3 to enhance the quality of uploaded videos by adjusting color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess.

Night Sight Video: Applies noise reduction to videos recorded in low-light conditions.

Applies noise reduction to videos recorded in low-light conditions. Improved Portrait Light: Enables “Balance light” to remove harsh shadows and improve portrait photos.

Enables “Balance light” to remove harsh shadows and improve portrait photos. Photo Unblur: Now better at sharpening images of dogs and cats.

Productivity Features:

Dual Screen Preview: Allows users to preview photos on the outer screen of Pixel Fold while setting up the shot on the inner screen.

Allows users to preview photos on the outer screen of Pixel Fold while setting up the shot on the inner screen. High-quality video calls: Connect Pixel phones to laptops or desktops via USB for improved video quality.

Connect Pixel phones to laptops or desktops via USB for improved video quality. Clean feature: Removes smudges, stains, and creases from scanned documents.

Removes smudges, stains, and creases from scanned documents. Passkey support: Google Password Manager can identify accounts that support passwordless logins and help users add them.

Google Password Manager can identify accounts that support passwordless logins and help users add them. Repair Mode: Protects personal data while your device is being repaired.

Protects personal data while your device is being repaired. Contextual replies in Call Screen: Google Assistant suggests replies for calls you don’t want to answer.

Google Assistant suggests replies for calls you don’t want to answer. Unlock phone with Pixel Watch: Use your Pixel Watch to unlock your Pixel phone when it’s nearby.

Pixel Tablet Features:

Clear Calling: Reduces background noise and enhances voice quality for video calls.

Reduces background noise and enhances voice quality for video calls. Spatial Audio: Creates an immersive sound experience.

Creates an immersive sound experience. New watch faces and complications: Now available for first-gen Pixel Watch.

Additional Updates:

Recorder app now transcribes in 28 new languages.

Direct My Call and Hold for Me expand to more business numbers and regions.

Weather information added to World Clock tab and widgets.

Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes sync between Pixel Watch and Pixel phone.

Google also told iPhone in Canada this morning that its Bard AI chatbot is coming here “soon”.