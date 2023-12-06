How to Watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 is just around the corner. The annual celebration of the last 12 months of gaming is being held live on December 7th.

Host and organizer Geoff Keighley returns with his annual award show, recognizing the many studios and publishers who delivered memorable experiences throughout the year. The Game Awards 2023 also promises to fill the night with exciting reveals, musical performances, and unexpected guests.

2023 had no shortage of incredible games. Whether it was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Baldur’s Gate 3, or Alan Wake 2, this is arguably one of the greatest years for the medium. Thus, The Game Awards 2023 will be a night to remember.

The award show will be held in Los Angeles, California. Live streaming around the world, the event begins at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with a 30-minute preshow. The main show then kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. It’s expected to run for an estimated three hours, according to The Game Awards’ official website.

All of the nominees and categories can be found on the Game Awards 2023’s website. Of course, one of the most prestigious awards goes to ‘Game of the Year’. This year, the category includes Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On top of the awards, the event aims to bring some big moments to the stage. For instance, The Game Awards 2023 invites Christopher Judge back to Peacock Theatre’s stage as a guest presenter. Gonzo from The Muppets will also make an appearance. The Game Awards also confirmed that Poets of the Fall will perform live as Old Gods of Asgard, the fictional rock band from Alan Wake 2.

As for big reveals and updates, Keighley and his team have been pretty quiet. Last year’s event showed off the likes of Final Fantasy 16, Death Stranding 2, and Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. This year, it would make sense to see games such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Silksong.

To tune in, be sure to watch The Game Awards’ YouTube channel or via Twitch.